Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 48,307.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $231,621,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Snap by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $125,583,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $889,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $24,999,934.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,197,649 shares of company stock worth $317,100,882.

SNAP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,066,105. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of -145.06 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

