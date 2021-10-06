Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 45,411 Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Sotherly Hotels as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,538. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

