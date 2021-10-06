Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Hershey by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in The Hershey by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

HSY stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.58. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,006 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

