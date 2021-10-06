Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$59.95 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 416,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,344. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.