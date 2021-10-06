Primas Trading Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Primas has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Primas has a total market capitalization of $980,993.51 and $4.69 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.11 or 0.00329489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000789 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

