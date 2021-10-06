Pretium Resources Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pretium Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 11.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,319 shares during the period. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,001,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the second quarter worth $8,130,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 57.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after acquiring an additional 824,060 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Pretium Resources by 20.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,534,000 after purchasing an additional 793,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

