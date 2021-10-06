PowerTrade Fuel Hits Market Capitalization of $5.01 Million (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and $1.55 million worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Profile

PTF is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

