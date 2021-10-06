Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at Citigroup

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

POST has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.12. 29,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,741. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average of $110.21. Post has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Post will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,566 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Post by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,373,000 after acquiring an additional 82,725 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 19,919.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 936,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

