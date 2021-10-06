Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CFO Kapil Agrawal Sells 2,342 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $55,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kapil Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Kapil Agrawal sold 536 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $15,286.72.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Kapil Agrawal sold 10,000 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $289,100.00.

Poshmark stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,290. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

