Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CEO Sells $72,020.27 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $72,020.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.66. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

POSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Poshmark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

