Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Polaris by 30.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 36,471 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Polaris by 81.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.36. 770,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,469. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.68 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist decreased their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

