Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Plug Power reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.07.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Plug Power by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after buying an additional 439,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after buying an additional 1,300,773 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Plug Power by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after buying an additional 783,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.61. 790,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,535,941. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

