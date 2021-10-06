PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.75.

PJT stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.68.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. On average, analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at $909,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.