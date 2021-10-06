PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCS opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.