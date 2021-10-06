PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the August 31st total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCS. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 180,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,708,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,398 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 363,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 108,098 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 319.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 130,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 99,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $8.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

