PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 16.5% over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,217. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

