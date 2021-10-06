PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

