PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the August 31st total of 807,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.14. 322,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,129. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

