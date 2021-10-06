PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years.
PCQ opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $19.27.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.