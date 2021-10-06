PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Up 47.1% in September

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,228 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 40.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 52,089 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 52.8% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. 7,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,803. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

