PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 30.6% over the last three years.

NYSE:PCK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,782. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

