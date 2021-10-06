Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Position Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,351 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth about $2,439,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLL opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.34 and a beta of 0.33. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.51.

PLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

