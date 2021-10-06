Phore 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,539.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Phore has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $3,539.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0878 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012380 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006208 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.02 or 0.00448797 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,063,567 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

