Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases 839 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.86. 267,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,015. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

