Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.45. 303,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,572,251. The firm has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.65. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 60.13%.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.