Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 681 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,245 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 2.1% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.17.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.21. 199,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

