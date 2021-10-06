Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 292.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 24.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 113.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 189,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,769 shares of company stock valued at $25,271,505 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH traded down $6.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.91. 2,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,802. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 137.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.42. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $250.24 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.40.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

