Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,284 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of QIWI worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QIWI by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in QIWI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in QIWI by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in QIWI during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in QIWI by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

QIWI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.44. 2,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. QIWI plc has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $529.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. QIWI had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $83.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QIWI plc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. QIWI’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

