Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,033 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

NYSE:CPT traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,684. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 118.30, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.78 and a 12 month high of $154.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.