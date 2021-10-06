Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,328 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Element Solutions stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.50. 24,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,482. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.