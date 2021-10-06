Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $992,000 Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121,720 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in M.D.C. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of MDC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,510. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.07. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

