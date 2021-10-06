Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,228 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Afya were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Afya during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Afya during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Afya during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Afya during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Afya during the second quarter valued at $268,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFYA. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of AFYA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. 411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,379. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. Afya Limited has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $70.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Afya had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

