Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,928 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. FMR LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 437,730 shares of company stock worth $19,546,086 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TPX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 31,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,481. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.