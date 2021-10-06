Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

PGC stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $624.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Peter D. Horst bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,303 shares of company stock worth $1,197,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

