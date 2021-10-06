Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.31

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 216678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

PSFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Compass Point dropped their price target on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.91.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

