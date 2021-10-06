Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Gap Down to $35.08

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.08, but opened at $33.35. Paycor HCM shares last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 1,168 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 152.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycor HCM Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

