Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 75 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ServiceNow stock opened at $633.42 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $622.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Summit Insights began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $651.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $282,540,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after buying an additional 407,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after purchasing an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

