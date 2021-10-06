Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Down to $4.63

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.43. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $804.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Partner Communications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 122.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

