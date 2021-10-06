Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,103 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Parker-Hannifin worth $67,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $293.58. 995,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,623. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $200.03 and a 12 month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

