Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.19. 238,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -147.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $132.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average is $107.85.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

