Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 274.20 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 272.90 ($3.57). 90,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 86,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.20 ($3.50).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 244.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 216.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

About Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

