Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.10

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77.10 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 76.90 ($1.00), with a volume of 3838773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.93).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.42. The company has a market cap of £571.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

