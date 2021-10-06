Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in The E.W. Scripps by 160.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 52.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

Shares of SSP stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $565.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.