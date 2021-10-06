Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 54,015 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,015 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $211,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.