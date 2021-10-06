Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,683 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,683 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $48,004,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,237 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 935.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 747,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 675,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 151.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 625,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

