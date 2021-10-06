Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,343 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 468,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.94. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. Research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

