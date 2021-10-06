Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $259,000 in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 98,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,585,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,549,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $222,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

SEEL stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.05.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

