Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 653.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Summit Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

