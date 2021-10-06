Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,999 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of DSP Group worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,641,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 73,958 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after buying an additional 133,612 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 96,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 492,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 80,696 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $535.63 million, a PE ratio of -99.00, a PEG ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

