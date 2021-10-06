Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 3,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 118,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.17. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at $182,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pampa Energía by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 64,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

